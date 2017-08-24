Massive drug bust leads to arrests in Michigan

A massive drug bust has led to several arrests in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were given several tips from residents about drugs and weapons in the 1300 block of James Street.

Officers made a traffic stop near Egleston Avenue and James Street and arrested a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man on an outstanding felony warrant.

Police said the man resisted arrest. They also said they found suspected methamphetamine on the man.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded, 9mm handgun.

A second person in the vehicle, a 44-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

After the traffic stop, officers surveyed the 1300 block of James Street while a drug search warrant was drafted. The search warrant allowed officers to find six adults and one child inside a home, including two men with outstanding warrants for felony drug and weapons violations.

A search of the home found heroin, meth, and marijuana, according to police.

Police said one suspect, a 38-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested and booked at the Kalamazoo County Jail for possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug house.

“The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is fully committed in ridding the streets of dangerous criminals who affect the quality of life in the neighborhoods. This is a shining example of a community based partnership to aid in the goals of keeping the streets of Kalamazoo safe for all who live in our great City,” the department said on Facebook.

Police said they will be submitting additional drug related charges on the other suspects in the case.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

