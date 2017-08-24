Breaking: It's official: The Palace of Auburn Hills is closing

It’s official, The Palace of Auburn Hills is closing.

Palace Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) announced that Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, scheduled for Saturday, September 23, will be the final event at the venue.

No decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the property or building have been made at this time, according to a release from The Palace.

The Pistons are moving into the Little Caesars Arena, currently under construction in downtown Detroit.

Until the building is complete, business operations will be headquartered inside the building and basketball operations will happen at the team’s practice facility adjacent to the venue.

Meantime, limited tickets remain available for Seger’s 17th performance at The Palace.

