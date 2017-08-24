Breaking: It's official: The Palace of Auburn Hills is closing - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: It's official: The Palace of Auburn Hills is closing

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
AUBURN HILLS, MI (WNEM) -

It’s official, The Palace of Auburn Hills is closing.

Palace Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) announced that Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, scheduled for Saturday, September 23, will be the final event at the venue.

No decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the property or building have been made at this time, according to a release from The Palace.

The Pistons are moving into the Little Caesars Arena, currently under construction in downtown Detroit.

Until the building is complete, business operations will be headquartered inside the building and basketball operations will happen at the team’s practice facility adjacent to the venue.

Meantime, limited tickets remain available for Seger’s 17th performance at The Palace.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.