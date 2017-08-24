Missouri man arrested after SWAT called to Midland County home

A Missouri man has been arrested after police say he threatened a local man at a Midland County home.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called about 3:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 for reports of an assault involving a handgun in the 5800 block of West Miller Road in Greendale Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old Vestaburg man. The man said he had gone to his lawyer’s property on West Miller Road to speak with his 29-year-old wife.

The man told police he got into an argument at the home with a 45-year-old man from Missouri. At some point, the Missouri man allegedly pointed a 9-mm handgun at the Vestaburg man, police said.

The Vestaburg man took the gun away and then leave the home. He then called 911 to report the fight.

Police were initially told the 45-year-old man was still armed and barricaded inside the home with the 29-year-old woman.

Midland SWAT and Michigan State Police contacted the man and secure both people inside the home.

Police said the man was not barricaded and no longer armed. He was arrested and taken to Midland County Jail where he was initially charged with felonious assault and malicious destruction of property.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

