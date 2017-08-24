Three Michigan Powerball players won $1 million

They may not have won the grand prize, but three lucky Michigan Powerball players are now millionaires.

The Michigan Lottery announced that three players matched the first five numbers, 06-07-16-23-26, in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at:

O’Connor’s Deli, located at 650 South Grand Street in Fowlerville

Melvindale Liquor Market, located at 17973 Allen Road in Melvindale

Old West Tobacco, located at 45029 West Pontiac Trail in Novi

None of the 6.9 million tickets purchased in Michigan matched the jackpot-winning numbers.

But the $1 million winners should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize. The prizes must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

