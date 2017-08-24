Missing girl with autism found after 4-hour search

A 15-year-old girl with autism took off and was found after a 4-hour search.

It happened on August 23 at the Walmart in Houghton Lake, that’s in Roscommon County.

Michigan State Police immediately contacted K9 units and began canvassing the area.

After four hours, troopers spotted her standing along the north side of M-55, wet, and covered in mud.

Investigators said it appeared the girl crossed M-55 and entered a wooded swamp where she was traveling through waist deep mud and muck.

She was evaluated for hypothermia and released to her parents.

