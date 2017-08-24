Police: Man fatally shot after charging officer with shotgun

Police say a Detroit-area man was fatally shot after threatening to kill police during a standoff and charging at an officer with a loaded shotgun.

Waterford Township police responded about 3 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call about a domestic dispute and found a 28-year-old man at the home. Police spoke with him by phone and he threatened to kill officers, burn down the house and kill himself.

Police say they heard a gunshot from the house and again spoke with the man as a SWAT team surrounded the home. He eventually came out of the home with the shotgun and was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found gasoline poured throughout the home and gas burners on the stove were left open.

