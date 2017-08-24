Elderly man avoids jail for resisting arrest in traffic stop - WNEM TV 5

Elderly man avoids jail for resisting arrest in traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) -

An 84-year-old northern Michigan bar owner convicted of resisting arrest during a traffic stop by Michigan State Police that left him injured has avoided jail time.

A judge on Thursday sentenced Larry Sevenski to time served along with $1,800 in fines and costs. He had faced up to two years in prison after a jury convicted him in July.

Troopers said that after they stopped Sevenski on March 17 for failing to signal a turn, he stepped out of his vehicle, approached their patrol car and raised a fist to Trooper Brock Artfitch. The trooper tackled Sevenski, leaving the man hospitalized with a broken arm and bloodied nose.

Sevenski said the troopers were staking out his Antrim County bar, Larry's Seven-Ski Inn, to catch drunken drivers on St. Patrick's Day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.