Police looking to ID man in destruction of property investigation

Trail cam images are being shared in an effort to track down a possible suspect in a trespassing and destruction of property investigation.

Frankenmuth Police are looking to identify this man, who may be the suspect in the case stemming from the area of Beyer and Warnick in Frankenmuth Township.

The area is wooded and runs along Dead Creek. It also contains a farm field.

If you have any information, call Sergeant McLaughlin at 652-8371 Extension 163 or email at jmclaughlin@frankenmuthcity.com.

