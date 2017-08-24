High School football season officially underway

High school football season kicked off on Thursday across Mid-Michigan.
The season started with Goodrich facing off against Bendle. Bendle, the home team, kicked off about 1 p.m.
Tyson Davis, freshman for Goodrich, fielded the kick for an 80-yard touchdown return. That brought the score to 7-0 for the Martians.
1st HS fball play of season is a KO return TD by @GoodrichFootbal @ADGoodrich Tyson Davis! Full highlights tonight on @WNEMTV5news #TV5FNL pic.twitter.com/xAssvtagBV— Jason Fielder (@FielderWNEM) August 24, 2017
In that same quarter, Joe Toporek scored another touchdown for Goodrich. The team then scored a two-point conversion bringing the score 15-0.
Spencer King, Goodrich player, scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Goodrich scored 44 unanswered points before winning 44-6.
Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.