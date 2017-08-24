High School football season officially underway

High school football season kicked off on Thursday across Mid-Michigan.

The season started with Goodrich facing off against Bendle. Bendle, the home team, kicked off about 1 p.m.

Tyson Davis, freshman for Goodrich, fielded the kick for an 80-yard touchdown return. That brought the score to 7-0 for the Martians.

1st HS fball play of season is a KO return TD by @GoodrichFootbal @ADGoodrich Tyson Davis! Full highlights tonight on @WNEMTV5news #TV5FNL pic.twitter.com/xAssvtagBV — Jason Fielder (@FielderWNEM) August 24, 2017

In that same quarter, Joe Toporek scored another touchdown for Goodrich. The team then scored a two-point conversion bringing the score 15-0.

Spencer King, Goodrich player, scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Goodrich scored 44 unanswered points before winning 44-6.

