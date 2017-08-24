Man guilty but mentally ill in Lansing firefighter's death - WNEM TV 5

Man guilty but mentally ill in Lansing firefighter's death

LANSING, MI (AP) -

A man accused of intentionally striking a Lansing firefighter with his pickup truck has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Grant Taylor would face a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison on Sept. 7. Either side can back out of the agreement if the judge goes higher or lower than 30 years.

The 24-year-old Taylor has a history of mental illness. Firefighter Dennis Rodeman was struck and killed about two years ago while in a Lansing street collecting donations for charity. Police say Taylor was upset about slow traffic.

He also pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to fleeing police and failing to stop at the scene.

