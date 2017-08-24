Complaint alleges state improperly aided redistricting group

A Republican strategist has filed a complaint against Michigan's elections bureau, alleging staff improperly gave advice on the wording and legality of an anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative.

The Board of State Canvassers approved the petition form last week, and the group Voters Not Politicians is collecting signatures to qualify for a 2018 statewide vote.

But Bob LaBrant, a longtime GOP political adviser, said in a complaint Thursday that elections staffers "engaged in mission creep" and ignored rules that limit them to reviewing petition formatting and other technical issues. The secretary of state's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The redistricting initiative would create an independent commission to draw congressional and legislative seats. The Legislature and governor currently control the once-a-decade process.

