Benches clear as brawl breaks out at Tigers, Yankees game

Benches clear as brawl breaks out at Tigers, Yankees game

DETROIT (WNEM) -

The benches cleared as a brawl broke out at the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees game on Thursday.

The fight broke out between Tigers' Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine after Cabrera was hit by a pitch. Shortly after, the benches from both teams emptied onto the field.

Cabrera was ejected from the game. The Yankees pitcher, Tommy Kahnle, was also ejected from the game.

In the previous inning, Tigers' Michael Fulmer hit Yankees' Gary Sanchez with a pitch.

The game took place at Comerica Park in Detroit.

