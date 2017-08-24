Man sentenced to 28-90 years for Grand Rapids party shooting

A man has been sentenced to 28 to 90 years in prison for a shooting at a Grand Rapids party that killed one person and injured eight others.

Twenty-one-year-old Jokari Lowery learned his sentence Thursday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder for killing 21-year-old Juwan Boykin on Oct. 9.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Lowery said in court he didn't shoot Boykin, but Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock told him he stood over the victim and shot him five times. The judge said, "This was clearly a cold-blooded, well thought-out execution."

Police believe the shooting at the party inside a shuttered business was gang-related.

