Parents worry about concussions as football season kicks off

High school football kicked off in Mid-Michigan on Thursday.

But with another year of football comes another season of concern for safety.

Ron Peaks knows how devastating CTE injuries can be. His older brother Clarence played in the NFL for 10 years in the late '50s through the '60s. He was even inducted in the Flint Hall of Fame.

Peaks said Clarence got concussions all the time playing football and when he died the concussions had taken its toll.

"He really couldn't remember any of his family. It was just a slow deterioration," Peaks said.

Peaks said parents are justified when they worry about their kids playing football and getting concussions.

High school teacher Melissa Mueller agrees.

Mueller has had students in her class who have suffered some nasty ones.

"Is it going to impact them long term? Are they going to have continued problems thinking and processing," Mueller said.

A study released last year shows players as young as 8 can show the changes associated with head trauma.

Yvonne Cesal said both of her kids suffered concussions playing football and while she said they're healthy, she does worry when they play. She said the right steps are being taken to keep kids safe.

"The helmets are a lot better than they used to be. And the precautions they take when somebody does have a concussion they give them the time off they need, always," Cesal said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.