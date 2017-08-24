Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Harvey

A previously unremarkable tropical storm now has residents along the Gulf Coast bracing for potentially the first major hurricane to strike the United States in nearly 12 years.

A Storm that Almost Wasn't

A week after initially developing near the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm, and nearly dissipating completely over the central Caribbean Sea, Harvey quickly re-developed in the southern Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday. The system strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday afternoon, with winds quickly topping 85 mph.

Now, with its sights set on southeastern Texas for a Friday night/Saturday morning landfall, Harvey is expected to further intensify and become a Category 3 major hurricane. By the time the storm comes ashore near Corpus Christi, maximum sustained winds could exceed 120 mph. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are currently posted for nearly the entire coast of Texas through Sunday evening.

Impacts

Wind damage will undoubtedly be enough of a problem on its own, but flooding along the coast from storm surge is also expected to do considerable damage to shoreline communities from Brownsville to Galveston, and possibly even the city of Houston. Near the eye of the storm, surge levels could range anywhere from 6-12 feet, with locally higher levels possible.

The widespread threat of a life-threatening storm surge has even prompted the first-ever issuance of Storm Surge Watches and Warnings by the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.

Beyond the initial flooding brought ashore by the storm surge, disastrous flooding is expected well into inland areas of Texas and possibly Louisiana. A high pressure system digging in across the Plains and here in the Great Lakes will cut Harvey off from any major steering currents shortly after it makes landfall.

With nothing to push it along, Harvey is expected to stall out over southeast Texas on Saturday evening as it gradually begins to weaken, and it will likely linger there through Tuesday.

With the storm still so close to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, weakening will be a slow process as abundant moisture still funnels into the storm. The end result will be nearly-constant rainfall for a 4-5 day period. Rainfall amounts during that time will easily range between 1-2 feet, and could even approach 3 feet in areas from Houston to Corpus Christi. Even locations as far inland as Austin and San Antonio will likely see well over a foot of rainfall.

A Streak Comes to an End

The last major hurricane to make landfall in the United States was Hurricane Wilma on October 24, 2005. The system cam ashore with 120 mph sustained winds in southern Florida. Exactly one month earlier, Hurricane Rita made the last landfall by a major hurricane in the state of Texas. Rita also registered sustained winds of 120 mph at the time of its landfall east of Galveston.

Beyond the Gulf Coast

We will be keeping a very close eye on Harvey over the next several days, as there is a small possibility that some of its remnant moisture may find its way northward into the Great Lakes next week.

