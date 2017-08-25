Crim Festival kicks off in downtown Flint

Mid-Michigan is off to the races!

The Crim Festival kicks off Friday in downtown Flint and the finish line isn't the only goal runners are aiming for.

In its 41st year, the Crim's goal is to promote healthy lifestyles and to raise money for youth health education programs.

The Crim begins Friday night with the Michigan Mile race series, but the main event begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 10-mile run and walk, followed by 8K and 5K races.

TV5 will cover the festival live on air, online and on our mobile app.

