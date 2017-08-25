Crim Festival kicks off in downtown Flint - WNEM TV 5

Crim Festival kicks off in downtown Flint

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Mid-Michigan is off to the races! 

The Crim Festival kicks off Friday in downtown Flint and the finish line isn't the only goal runners are aiming for. 

In its 41st year, the Crim's goal is to promote healthy lifestyles and to raise money for youth health education programs. 

The Crim begins Friday night with the Michigan Mile race series, but the main event begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 10-mile run and walk, followed by 8K and 5K races. 

TV5 will cover the festival live on air, online and on our mobile app. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.