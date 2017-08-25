Michigan man fatally shot after charging police during standoff

A former Marine said to be suffering from PTSD was shot and killed by police Thursday morning.

It all started when a woman called 911 at 3 a.m. Thursday saying she had just left her home because her husband assaulted her.

When Waterford Township Police responded to the house they said the 28-year-old man threatened to kill officers, burn down his house, and kill himself.

A SWAT team set up a perimeter and they said the man eventually exited the house with a loaded shotgun and charged an officer.

Officers fired at the man several times.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the gunfire woke them.

"I heard like five gunshots, then I heard a short pause, then I heard like three,” Jessica Ryan said.

Officers found gasoline had been poured throughout several rooms in the house and the gas burners on the stove had been left open.

Waterford police and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit continue to investigate.

