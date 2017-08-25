Parent arrested after leading police on chase from private school

What started as a parent trying to get into a Indiana private school ended in a wild police chase.

It happened a little after 9 a.m. at the Stanley Clark School in South Bend, Indiana.

Police said they initially got a call about an armed man on Stanley Clark’s campus, but when officers arrived he seemed to turn his attention on them.

"We originally received a call of a person trying to enter one of our schools armed with a firearm,” Chief Scott Ruszkowski said.

Police said Melvin Ward III was trying to enter the private school. That's when administrators decided to put it on lockdown.

When the first officer arrived, investigators said Ward aimed his car directly at him. The officer swerved out of his way.

"And then as would typically happen a person would just take off. This person decided not to. He in turn makes a u turn, comes around and starts chasing the police officer,” Ruszkowski said.

Ruszkowski said the officer received backup from other officers and a chase began. It was for a little over two miles down side streets on the south side and down Michigan Street.

Ruszkowski said Ward was trying to ram his car into police the entire time.

The chase ended at Main and Sample.

"A lady was waiting for the light to turn and he ended up hitting her and he was able to stop at that point,” he said.

Police said Ward was extremely uncooperative. It took several of them to calm him down. They even had to use a stun gun.

The principal of Stanley Clark, Melissa Grubb, said she's thankful the police were there. She said the 15-minute lockdown went as smoothly as she could've hoped.

"I am so proud and grateful to the faculty and staff for how beautifully they handled the situation,” Grubb said.

Ruszkowski said the school acted appropriately. He's happy his officers are OK.

"I don't think any officer, myself included, has ever seen anything like this to where somebody was intentionally purposely trying to ram and harm a police officer in a vehicle,” he said.

No one involved, including the bystander, was seriously hurt.

Police are getting a warrant to search Ward's car to see if he was in fact armed. Police said they did see a backpack in the car.

After the lockdown, classes at Stanley Clark resumed as normal.

Copyright 2017 CBS News / WSBT. All rights reserved.