VIDEO: Man grabbed by throat by officer during arrest is acquitted

A man who was grabbed by the throat by a police officer during an arrest in southwestern Michigan has been acquitted of attempting to resist or obstruct police.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports 20-year-old Diante Churchwell was found not guilty of the misdemeanor charge on Thursday following a bench trial in Kalamazoo County District Court.

Churchwell was arrested July 10. Family members say he had rushed from his family's home after he was told his 17-year-old brother was being arrested. At the scene, Churchwell was arrested by Kalamazoo officers after they said he approached them in an aggressive manner.

Churchwell argued that he was inquiring about who arrested his brother and why. A police sergeant has been reprimanded in the case for violating the police department's use of force policy.

Watch Video 1.

Watch Video 2.

Watch Video 3.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.