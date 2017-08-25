Gorgeous end to the week and start of the weekend

It was a cloudy start in Mid-Michigan yesterday, but once we hit the evening hours, we were looking at a pleasant evening. That carried right into the overnight giving us a cooler start to the day, but brighter skies will warm us up fast today!

Friday

Gorgeous weather will take hold for the end of the workweek, with the lone price being chilly temperatures as you step out the door. It's another morning in the 40s in Mid-Michigan with a few spots even falling into the 30s.

Sunshine will warm those chilly readings fast, with most places into the low and mid 60s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs hovering around 70. We'll still be below average for August, but we'll be making progress through the weekend.

Your evening plans look phenomenal with clear skies expected all evening long with comfortable temperatures too. The only thing to keep in mind about those temperatures will be the fact that they'll cool off quickly into the 50s after sunset.

Overnight lows will settle into the middle 40s for most of Mid-Michigan.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunshine keeps on rolling right into your weekend, with Saturday definitely being the pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day and a nice jump back into the middle 70s by the afternoon hours.

Humidity levels will be low for the Crim Festival of Races in Flint during the morning hours, which is great news. We have attached an hour-by-hour outlook in this article.

While Sunday should remain dry, it has been trending toward a cloudier end to the weekend. High clouds will gradually build in first, with mid-level clouds following close behind, and we'll be mostly cloudy by the afternoon if not before. With the increased cloud cover, expect highs similar to Saturday.

Some of our forecast models are suggesting a few showers sneaking into the area late Saturday, but with the dry air mass left behind from high pressure, any rain will have a difficult time intruding into the viewing area. We'll keep it dry for now with that in mind, but we'll keep you posted throughout the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.