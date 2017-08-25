Driver unhurt after hitting horse - WNEM TV 5

Driver unhurt after hitting horse

Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man was unhurt after hitting a horse.

It happened on Cass City Road, near Hurds Corner, in Tuscola County at 5:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the 27-year-old driver, from Cass City, said that the horse ran in front of him while he was westbound on Cass City Road in Elmwood Township.

The horse’s condition is unclear.

