Driver unhurt after hitting horse

A Mid-Michigan man was unhurt after hitting a horse.

It happened on Cass City Road, near Hurds Corner, in Tuscola County at 5:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the 27-year-old driver, from Cass City, said that the horse ran in front of him while he was westbound on Cass City Road in Elmwood Township.

The horse’s condition is unclear.

