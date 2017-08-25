Police: Man admits to drinking, parks vehicle on sidewalk and la - WNEM TV 5

Police: Man admits to drinking, parks vehicle on sidewalk and lawn

Posted: Updated:
Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department
MT. PLEASANT, MI

A Mt. Pleasant man allegedly admitted to driving drunk, and leading police on a chase.

It started at 2:31 a.m. on August 24.

Mt. Pleasant Police report they tried to stop a vehicle for suspicion of drunk driving.

The driver, Charles Artibee, 23, didn’t stop and sparked a chase that went for several blocks.

It ended when Artibee pulled into a driveway in the 800 block of Brown Street, parking partly on the sidewalk and front lawn, according to police.

He got out and walked away from the officer, but did stop at the officer’s request.

Artibee admitted to drinking and failed field sobriety tests, while a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .16 percent, according to investigators.

He was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated.

