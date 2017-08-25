Piano-bike begins fundraising trip to Mackinac Island

This isn’t something you see every day.

A 385 pound piano has started its trip from Flint to Mackinac Island, using only manpower to get it there.

“Spring 4 Flint: Ride, Swim, Play, Give” is the latest project from Mr. B’s Joybox Express, a nonprofit that raises awareness for charitable organizations.

The fundraiser entails strapping the piano on a three seater bike and pedaling to support, in this case, art programming in Flint provided through YouthQuest.

>>Slideshow: Joybox Express<<

“Joybox Express supports organizations that engage youth through arts and athletics, and I’m excited to bring that mission back to my hometown of Flint,” said Mark “Mr. B” Braun, Founder and President of Mr. B’s Joybox Express.

The Joybox Express team left Flint Friday morning and hopes to arrive in Mackinaw City within 24 hours.

A team of 50 cyclists, who each raised $500 to participate, will take turns powering the rear bikes. New riders will switch out every 10 miles.

After the 240-mile ride, the piano-bike will move aboard a 52’ boat in St. Ignace. On August 29, the plan is for eight swimmers to don harnesses strapped to the boat and tow it, and the piano-bike, to British Landing on Mackinac Island.

Once there, Braun, an internationally renowned blues and jazz pianist will perform Sept. 2 during the Grand Hotel Labor Day Jazz Weekend.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.