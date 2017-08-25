Prosecutor won't re-try Detroit man in girl's murder

Prosecutors won't re-try a Detroit man who was imprisoned 20 years before a judge tossed his conviction in the murder of a 12-year-old girl.

The announcement came Friday from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

She says LaMarr Monson won't be charged again because of destructed or lost evidence, issues with how police obtained his confession and the passage of time. Worthy cites similar reasons for not charging another man whose fingerprints were found on a bloody toilet tank lid and whom a former girlfriend accused of actually committing the crime.

Monson walked to freedom in February after his second-degree murder conviction was set aside based on new evidence presented by students and professors at the University of Michigan law school. A witness with crucial information also stepped forward.

