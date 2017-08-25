Legal services available for flood victims

As part of the presidential disaster declaration for Bay, Midland, Gladwin and Isabella Counties, Disaster Legal Services are now available for eligible residents to begin the recovery process.

Following the historic flooding from June 22-27, flood survivors who are unable to afford a lawyer may call 1-800-418-8315 to request assistance.

>>Slideshow: Historic flooding in Mid-Michigan<<

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides free legal assistance to disaster victims in partnership with the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the State Bar of Michigan, the State Bar of Michigan Young Lawyers Section, Lakeshore Legal and Legal Services of Eastern Michigan.

Legal advice is limited to cases that will not produce a fee (i.e., these attorneys work without payment). Cases that may generate a fee are turned over to the local lawyer referral service.

The assistance that participating lawyers provide typically includes:

Assistance with insurance claims (life, medical, property, etc.)

Counseling on landlord/tenant problems

Assisting in consumer protection matters, remedies, and procedures

Replacement of wills and other important legal documents destroyed in a major disaster

Hours to call are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday to request assistance.

