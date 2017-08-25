Sheriff: Girl claims she was followed by man with knife

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a girl claimed she was followed by a man with a knife.

The incident allegedly happened on Aug. 24 in the area of Fischer Street and Adams Street in Zilwaukee.

The 11-year-old girl said it happened about 8 p.m. when she was walking near the playground. She told investigators she was being followed by a man about 6' tall with a heavy build.

She said the man was dressed in all black, wearing a black mask and appeared to be holding a knife, the sheriff's office said.

The girl told investigators the man fell on his face, which allowed her to escape.

If you have any surveillance equipment around the area that may have captured anything regarding the incident you are asked to contact Det. David Kerns at 989-790-5446.

