West Virginia leads 21 states, including MI, opposing gun restrictions

West Virginia's attorney general has filed a brief on behalf of a 21-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments against Maryland gun restrictions.

The group is urging the top court to overturn the Fourth Circuit ruling and ensure Congress couldn't reinstate a similar ban nationally.

The Maryland statute prohibits sale and possession of certain semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines.

West Virginia allows them.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says banning certain types of firearms "steps on" the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Seven states have similar bans.

Other states joining in the brief are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.