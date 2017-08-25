MDHHS: Asign tiger mosquitoes found in Michigan

The first Asian tiger mosquitoes have been found in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The mosquitoes were found in Wayne County's Livonia and are the first documentation of this type of mosquito in the state, the MDHHS said.

The species is capable of spreading the Zika virus, but there is no evidence of Zike infected mosquitoes in the state, officials said.

“Finding Asian tiger mosquitoes in Michigan is no reason for great concern. Many of our neighboring states have found them previously, and have not seen Zika transmission from this species,” said Dr. Eden Wells, chief medical executive of MDHHS. “However, it is always a good idea to take precautions against mosquito bites, since other mosquito species can carry diseases like West Nile virus.”

