Mid-Michigan band heading to California to record

A Mid-Michigan band is about to get its big break.

The Chase Engel Band will be heading to California for a big recording session.

"We like a dancier show. Something people can get down to, dance to," said Matt Gottlieb, drummer.

The band plays their fresh sound in the Fire Hiyena Studio in Saginaw, but soon they will be hopping on a plane to California to record their new EP with the help of another well-known rock band - Tesla.

"They were really big in the late '80s, early '90s," said Chase Engel, lead singer.

About a year ago, members of Tesla saw a video of the Chase Engel Band and really liked their sound. Now that has turned into a dream come true for the bandmates.

"Oh, it's big. I've never even been out of the state before. So to even go on an airplane all the way away from family," said Alex Crafard, guitarist.

The band was up against bands from all over the nation for the recording time in California.

As they head out there representing their Michigan roots, Engel said they are just one of many amazing things from the Mitten state.

"There's a lot of great bands coming out of Michigan right now. A lot of new bands that are coming out of here. Michigan is known for Michigan history and a lot of bands doing Michigan proud right now," Engel said.

