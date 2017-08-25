A beautiful start to the weekend

The weekend is at last upon us, and while it may still be a bit cooler than normal, things are looking great!

Tonight

Passing clouds this evening will become nonexistent on our Friday night. Without the threat of rain, we're looking good for everything from the start of the Crim Festival of Races in Flint, to the various high school football games, and just about anything else outside!

Evening temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s will eventually cool back into the 40s overnight, but this will be the last of the sharp chill for the foreseeable future.

Current Mid-Michigan Temperatures

Saturday

High pressure will stay parked in place over the Great Lakes on Saturday, meaning clouds will remain scarce in our skies. What's more, we'll see temperatures inch a bit closer to their late-August averages without a major increase in humidity. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 70s.

Sunday & Beyond

Dry weather will prevails as we head into the second half of the weekend, but we will begin to see some gradual changes as high pressure begins to lose its grip on our weather. Starting out sunny, clouds will begin to creep back into the skies over the course of Sunday afternoon. Even so, we're looking at a great day with highs again in the mid 70s.

A new disturbance will arrive on Monday behind the increasing clouds, bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms back into the region. That same systems will keep mostly cloudy skies and the threat of scattered storms around through Tuesday as well, as temperatures return to the middle and upper 70s. Add to that the return of higher humidity, and we'll be right back to feeling like late-August.

While not expected to be a major player in our weather, some minor side effects from Hurricane Harvey may make their way to us in the early stages of next week. Depending on the strength of the Monday/Tuesday storm system, it may wind up tapping in to some of the moisture associated Harvey and could pull it toward us here in Michigan. If that occurs, downpours from scattered storms could pack some extra punch.

We'll keep keeping a close eye on this in your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast.

