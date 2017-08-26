Expect cooler than average temperatures overnight

High pressure is gradually moving to the east and this will open the door to clouds overnight. Even with the cloud cover, temperatures will still manage to nosedive tonight. Those temperatures will manage to rebound, but not until the middle of next week. You can always look at current temperatures here. With that being said, rain will hold off until the end of the weekend.

Tonight

Watch for increasing clouds overnight, but temperatures will plummet first before the clouds move overhead. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s in most areas with winds out of the southeast at 5 mph. Some patchy fog will be possible, but it won't be widespread or very dense.

Tomorrow

High pressure will continue to keep us dry, but as it moves to our east it will allow clouds to gradually increase into the day tomorrow. Highs will rise into the mid 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. You can keep an eye on the showers to our west on our Interactive Radar.

Early Next Week

Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually enter the picture on and off during the week. No day will be a washout, but there will be a chance of showers just about everyday Monday through Wednesday. Highs will bounce back into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.

