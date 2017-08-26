High pressure will keep us high and dry today

We're looking at a beautiful day across Mid-Michigan today. With high pressure overhead, we'll be graced with blue skies and sunshine. There is rain to our west, but that high pressure will manage to keep the rain away through the weekend. Then we'll be watching our cooler than average temperatures slowly return to average.

Today

Plenty of sunshine across Mid-Michigan with a few clouds. Outdoor activities will certainly go off without a hitch today. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 70s, giving us a little taste of fall before Labor Day Weekend rolls around. You can always look at current temperatures here. Winds will be light out of the east southeast at 5 mph.

Tonight

Much like last night, we can expect tonight to be mostly clear and cool. Some patchy fog will be possible, but it won't be widespread or very dense. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s in most areas with winds out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

High pressure will continue to keep us dry, but as it moves to our east it will allow clouds to gradually increase into the day tomorrow. Highs will rise into the mid 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. You can keep an eye on the showers to our west on our Interactive Radar.

Early Next Week

Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually enter the picture on and off during the week. No day will be a washout, but there will be a chance of showers just about everyday Monday through Wednesday. Highs will bounce back into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week.

You can always check out the latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved