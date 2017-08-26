Can Council hosts family fun free-fest

Miles and his grandmother Sue Pike are showing off his new tattoo. Something they were able to get at the Can Council's family fun fest. Pike says events like this really matter to people her family.

"They are very important. I have all kinds of things for the kids. We even got our eyes tested today. The lions club did eye testing for free. said Sue Pike

The festival supports child abuse prevention education in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Today was all about the kids. They had food, games and even a ducky derby race. Angel Moore came out to volunteer.

"I actually used to wear the duck costume. its an event that is near and dear to my heart. It supports a great mission. I come here every year to help support it." said Angel Moore

Moore says she had the fastest duck around and nabbed the top spot but it's going to a good place.

"I'm going to give half of it back to can and I'm going to spend the other 500 hundred paying off some student loans. " said Angel Moore

As for Pike, she says there was a lot to do today.

"They are walking away with coloring books and lots of information. so events going on I didn't know about." said Sue Pike

