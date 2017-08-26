Two teenage girls killed by hit-and-run driver

A pair of teenage girls are dead after they were hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning on Flint's north side.

According to a City of Flint Police Department spokesperson, officers were called out shortly before 12:30 a.m. August 26 to North Saginaw and Carton streets in reference to a fatal pedestrian accident involving two females.

A preliminary investigation by police reveals the girls were crossing North Saginaw Street near Carton Street when they were hit by a maroon-colored vehicle traveling northbound on North Saginaw Street.

Police say, the suspect vehicle has been recovered, but the driver has not been located.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Police went on to say, both girls were 13-years-old. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run may are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

