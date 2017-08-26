Center combines baking art and science for Michigan company

A recently renovated building in the corner of an industrial park is now home to product development for a $2 billion Michigan company.

MLive reports that Dawn Foods opened the Innovation Studio in April at the Jackson building. Dawn is a third-generation food manufacturer that started with doughnuts and now offers 4,000 product lines in more than 100 countries.

The studio is the company's first stand-alone research and development center. It combines the art and science behind baking to bring advancements to Dawn's share of the baking and ingredient industry.

Becky Loveland is the company's vice president of marketing for the U.S. and Canada. She says the Innovation Center is the first step toward making a more creative and collaborative environment.

Dawn didn't disclose the cost of the center.

