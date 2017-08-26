Lawmakers consider rare veto override of trade-in tax bill

Gov. Rick Snyder's rejection of a speedier tax cut for people who trade in their car for a new one is provoking disappointed lawmakers to seriously consider something that's been done just three times in the last 66 years -- a veto override.

A month ago, the Republican governor vetoed legislation to accelerate the sales tax break. He cited "additional financial strain" for the state and said the bills conflicted with a previous compromise to phase in tax relief for those looking to offset the cost of an automobile or RV with a trade-in.

GOP leaders are weighing whether to enact the law anyway. The legislation won approval 37-0 in the Senate and 88-19 in the House -- more than the two-thirds support that would be needed for an override.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.