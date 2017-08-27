Clouds enter the picture for today

It's not quite as bright and sunny today as it was yesterday. Clouds are making their presence felt and they will be sticking around today. On the other hand, rain should be holding off until tonight. As a result, outdoor activities will be safe today.

Today

High pressure to our east is losing its grip. This has opened the door to cloud cover and even a few sprinkles across Mid-Michigan. Even at that, the rain will be very hard to come by today. You can expect to see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

The next opportunity for rain rears its head tonight. The showers will move in after most of us are asleep. Any rain we receive will be scattered, so it won't be a widespread event. Lows overnight will be a little warmer, in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. You can keep an eye on the showers with our Interactive Radar.

Tomorrow

As a low pressure system passes to our south, expect chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, expect mainly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the mid 70s with winds out of the east southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

Temperatures return closer to average in the upper 70s, but it comes at a price. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Thursday. Since the rain will be scattered, neither of those days will be a washout.

