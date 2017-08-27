Family members speak out after two teens were struck and killed.

"Why her?" said Tank

That's the question family members are asking themselves today. Two teen girls - struck and killed in Flint.

"I was shocked. I didn't think it was real. I still don't think it was real." said Tank

Tank says his cousin Tatiana was one of the victims in this tragedy. Police say Saturday night two 13 year old girls were walking here along Saginaw and Carton street when a northbound driver hit them and took off.

"13 years old! hit by a car. Dead on impact. It's a shocker to the whole family everybody and sad and down right now." said said Tank

The driver of the car has yet to be identified, but police believe speed may have played a factor.

This memorial there are still candles burning in memory of those two girls along side tee shirts with #longlivetati and the number 13.

#Forever 13 is also spray painted near the accident site. Tank believes the girls may have been attending a teen night club that was only open for one night. he says he wishes he could have done something.

"It's crazy cause she was asking me about these earrings that I was gonna get her. I still ain't got them for her. I'm sad I didn't get a chance to get them before this happened." said Tank

Tank says the family is trying to cope and pick up the pieces.

"I just wish she could have been here for more time." said Tank

