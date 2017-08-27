CMU "Welcome Weekend" sees 182 citations

Nearly 200 people were cited or arrested during this year's Welcome Weekend at Central Michigan University.

Mount Pleasant Police responded to several calls for service from 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 24 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 27.

Here is the breakdown:

There were 97 calls for service from 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 24 to 7 a.m. on Friday, August 25.

There were 199 calls for service from 7 a.m. on Friday, August 25 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 26.

There were 145 calls for service from 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 26. To 7 a.m. on Sunday, August 27.

The entire weekend saw 182 people cited for various reasons. Citations included eight for disorderly conduct, 40 for minor in possession of alcohol, three for nuisance party-attending, nine for nuisance party-hosting, 64 for open intoxicants, six for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, three for possession of drugs, one driving while license suspended, eleven for traffic citations, and three warrant arrests.

This year’s citations are drastically down from last year’s 341 citations.

“We are proud to be home to Central Michigan University. The students are a great asset to our community and the energy and diversity they bring strengthens the City as a whole,” Mount Pleasant City Manager Nancy Ridley said. “The students are also City residents, and all residents are expected to uphold our community standards, which include respecting your neighbors and taking care of each other to ensure Mt. Pleasant continues to be a safe and desirable place to live and visit.”

In 2014, the City of Mount Pleasant developed a multi-year plan to address the history of violations and increasing tension among residents in the neighborhood north of Central Michigan University’s campus where owner-occupied properties and student rentals are intermingled.

