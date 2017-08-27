Federal agency OKs gas pipeline project fought by residents - WNEM TV 5

Federal agency OKs gas pipeline project fought by residents

Posted: Updated:
Source: Consumers Energy Source: Consumers Energy
CLEVELAND (AP) -

 A federal agency has approved the construction of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline that's drawn intense opposition from some Ohio residents concerned about safety and property rights.
   The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington on Friday granted a partnership between Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge and Detroit-based DTE Energy a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the project.
   The $2 billion NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline is designed to carry gas from shale fields in Appalachia across northern Ohio and into Michigan and Ontario, Canada.
   The 255-mile-long (402-kilometer) pipeline will be capable of carrying 1.5 billion cubic (42.5 million cubic meters) feet of gas per day.
   A NEXUS official says the approval is a "testament" to the company's "strong history of consultation."
   An opposition leader says the fight isn't over.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.