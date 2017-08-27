Police say man killed in western Michigan tractor crash - WNEM TV 5

Police say man killed in western Michigan tractor crash

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (AP) -- -

Police say was a man found dead in a western Michigan drainage ditch after a tractor crash.
   The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews were called Saturday night to a rural area near the village of Lake Odessa after family members found the overturned tractor.
   Emergency workers pronounced the 59-year-old man dead at scene about 30 miles east of Grand Rapids.
   Officials say the crash remained under investigation but that it appeared accidental.

