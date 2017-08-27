Police say teen died after ATV crash during chase in Detroit

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle while trying to flee from police officers in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say troopers tried to stop the ATV for reckless driving Saturday evening in a neighborhood on the city's east side. Police say the driver wouldn't stop and tried to drive off the street onto the sidewalk. But he lost control of the ATV and crashed into the back of a pickup truck.

Police say troopers immediately began first aid on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved