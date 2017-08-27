Tigers taken down in series finale by White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) -- Lucas Giolito threw seven scoreless innings to earn his first major league victory, and Matt Davidson homered to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Sunday.

Giolito (1-1) limited the Tigers to three hits in his second start with the White Sox after they acquired him in a December trade with Washington for outfielder Adam Eaton. The right-hander had never pitched past the sixth in five previous major league starts. Giolito allowed four runs in six innings against Minnesota in his season debut Tuesday.

Yolmer Sanchez had three hits for the White Sox, who have won four of five and took two of three from the Tigers.

Ian Kinsler hit his 14th home run for the Tigers, who lost for the 16th time in 21 games.

