Victor Martinez back on disabled list due to heart

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have placed designated hitter Victor Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat, the second time he has landed on the DL this season for the condition.

Manager Brad Ausmus says Martinez experienced a racing heart after his last at-bat during Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Ausmus says Martinez spent the night in a hospital and his heartbeat was regulated. Martinez was expected to be released and travel by car to Detroit on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Martinez was on the DL from June 16-28 for an irregular heartbeat. The five-time All-Star has batted .255 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 107 games in his 15th season in the majors.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers called up outfielder JaCoby Jones from Triple-A Toledo. Detroit will rotate players at designated hitter while Martinez is out, Ausmus said.

