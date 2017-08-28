Garage fire spreads to house in Bridgeport Township - WNEM TV 5

Garage fire spreads to house in Bridgeport Township

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
Connect
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A fire that started in the garage quickly spread to the house.

Bridgeport Fire crews responded Sunday evening around 7 p.m. to a fire in the 3200 block on Southfield Court.

Witnesses say the blaze stated in the garage and smoke could be seen bellowing through the sky.

It is unknown if anyone was at the time.

At this time it’s not clear what may have started the fire.

We’ll bring you more information as it comes into the continuous news center.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.