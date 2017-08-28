Horses can bring people closer to healing

A group of volunteers come together out of live to bring happiness to children and families suffering hardships.

A non-profit that uses horses to help people build self-confidence and awareness is hoping to grow in Mid-Michigan.

4-year-old Hailey Molnar grasps onto her stuffed animal that reads “daddy’s princess” for comfort before a big day of horse riding.

Hailey’s father passed unexpected last year and since then her mother has been trying to find ways to cope ever since.

Autumn Molnar says she heard about Horses Heal Hearts of Michigan, A group that combines therapy and riding for causes all around that state.

The program been a branch of support for Molnar and her family.

“To be around other kids in similar situation that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to learn over the last because I know she is going to have those challenges every now and then of ‘I miss my daddy’ or so and so’s daddy or mommy and I don’t want her to feel left out,” Molnar said.

Volunteers joined together with their horse friend Sunday, August 27 to help the smallest of hearts, a group of kids who have lost a parent.

The organization has helped over forty children and families this year.

According to the President of Horses Heal Hearts of Michigan David Zarek, they have the horses to thank for that.

“That’s the beauty of the horse, they bond with humans and it heals,” Zarek said. “So, that’s the basis of why we’re here and what we’re doing.”

For Molnar it’s about seeing her daughter smile again.

The program has helped both of them open up about their mourning process, and are now one hoof closer to healing.

“We just start talking you know and whenever she brings it up she says she misses her daddy we talk and move on,” Molnar said. “I think it’s much better too, she knows now that we can have that talk whenever she would like.”

Today’s event is one of many help across the state. The next one will be a police appreciation picnic September 23.

