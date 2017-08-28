Business turns to social media to help catch a burglar.

A local store needs your help identifying a possible thief.

Clio Liquor and Lotto posted pictures to their Facebook page in hopes to catch a burglar.

In the photos you can see a man who appears to be grabbing several items throughout the store.

The business security cameras capture him August 24 as he took the items.

The suspect has tattoos on both his arms.

If you have any idea who this person might be or their whereabouts call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department at 810-686-8622.

