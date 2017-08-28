Mom's photo of co-parenting on first day of school goes viral

Successful co-parenting isn’t easy, but it’s possible – at least according to one mom.

A woman from Oklahoma shared a photo to social media last week. It showed her and her ex-husbands new wife walking their daughter into school on her first day.

She said the secret to getting along is simple – all you have to do is share a love for your child.

In today's Where Moms Meet, we want to know how do you handle co-parenting? Is it a challenge accepting your child's step-parent?

