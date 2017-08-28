Red Cross of Michigan prepares to help after Harvey

Red Cross workers from Michigan are headed down south to help deal with the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

John Gagen and Lynn Flagel are both headed down from the Kalamazoo area.

The two are taking one of seven emergency response Red Cross vehicles filled with food and supplies to help 20,000 people.

Both said they are just happy to give a helping hand.

"Ninety-nine percent of the people are happy to see you. They give you a hug or handshake, and that's like handing me a $100 bill when they do that," Gagen said.

This is Gagen's 17th mission with the Red Cross.

To donate to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.