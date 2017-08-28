MDOT to reconstruct 8 bridges on I-69 - WNEM TV 5

MDOT to reconstruct 8 bridges on I-69

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A big construction project begins Monday on I-69. 

Crews will be reconstructing eight bridges and ramps between Ballenger Highway and Fenton Road. They'll also remove the pedestrian bridge east of Hammerberg Road. 

The $34 million project is expected to last through November. 

Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and some detours for ramp closures. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.