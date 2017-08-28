MDOT to reconstruct 8 bridges on I-69

A big construction project begins Monday on I-69.

Crews will be reconstructing eight bridges and ramps between Ballenger Highway and Fenton Road. They'll also remove the pedestrian bridge east of Hammerberg Road.

The $34 million project is expected to last through November.

Traffic will be maintained with single-lane closures and some detours for ramp closures.

